Want to catch an agricultural fair in Connecticut? Here's a list.
Agricultural fairs in Connecticut often include carnival rides, livestock demonstrations and live music — plus lots of food. When else are you going to eat deep-fried Oreos and an entire turkey leg?
Fairs run from late July until early October in Connecticut. New England's biggest fair — the Big E — takes place Sept. 16 - Oct. 2 just over the border in West Springfield, Mass.
Here's a handy list of upcoming fairs. For more information on fairs in Connecticut, and to buy a season pass that'll get you in at fairs around the state, visit https://www.ctagfairs.org/
July 29-31
62nd Annual Lebanon Country Fair
https://lebanoncountryfair.org/
122 Mack Road
July 29: 5 - 11 p.m.
July 30: 8:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.
July 31: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $11 on Friday, $12 Saturday and Sunday, $10 seniors, free to 12 and younger and military
Aug. 13
71st Annual Winchester Grange Fair
http://www.winchestergrange.org/grangeagfair.asp
100 Newfield Road
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Admission: free to enter; prizes awarded
Aug. 19-21
69th Annual Bridgewater Country Fair
https://www.bridgewaterfair.com/
100 Main St. South
Aug. 19: 4 - 11 p.m.
Aug. 20: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Aug. 21 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission $10; $8 seniors and veterans; free to 12 and younger.
Hamburg Fair (Lyme)
https://hamburgfair.org/
Sterling City Road
Aug. 19: 5 - 10:30 p.m.
Aug 20: 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Aug 21: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission $10; $8 in advance; $8 seniors and military; 11 and younger free.
Aug. 25 to 28
Brooklyn Fair
brooklynfair.org
15 Fairgrounds Road
Aug. 25: 4 - 11 p.m.
Aug. 26: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Aug. 27: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Aug. 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission $10; $8 seniors and military; 12 and younger free.
Aug. 26 to 28
chesterfair.org
11 Kirtland Terrace
Aug. 26: 6 - 11 p.m.
Aug. 27: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Aug. 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission $10; $8 seniors and military; 12 and younger free.
Terryville Lions Country Fair (Plymouth)
https://www.terryvillefair.org/
171 Town Hill Road
Aug. 26: 4 - 11 p.m.
Aug. 27: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Aug. 28: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission $10, $8 seniors and military, free for 10 and younger.
Aug. 27 to 28
Cheshire Grange Community Fair
cheshiregrange.org
44 Wallingford Road
Aug. 27 and 28: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
Sept. 2 to 5
Haddam Neck Fair (Haddam)
haddamneckfair.com
26 Quarry Hill Road
Sept. 2: 4 - 11 p.m.
Sept. 3: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 4: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 5: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: $10, $9 seniors and military, free to 12 and younger
Woodstock Fair
woodstockfair.com
281 Route 169
Sept, 2: noon - 11 p.m.
Sept. 3: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 4: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 5: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Admission: adult $13 advance/$15 at the gate, $10 seniors and military, free to 10 and younger
Sept. 3 to 5
Goshen Fair
goshenfair.org
116 Old Middle St.
Sept. 3: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sept. 4: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sept. 5: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $10, $5 seniors Saturday only, free to 12 and younger
Sept. 8 to 11
Hebron Harvest Fair
hebronharvestfair.org
347 Gilead St.
Sept. 8: 4 - 10:30 p.m.,
Sept. 9: noon - midnight
Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to midnight,
Sept. 11: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Admission: Thursday (Sept. 8) $1, free to 12 and younger.
Friday (Sept. 9), $10 in advance, $14 at the gate, seniors free until 4 p.m., free for military and 12 and younger.
Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 10 and 11), $10 in advance, $14 at the gate, free for military and 12 and younger. Military family members and veterans $2 discount with ID. .
North Haven Fair
northhaven-fair.com
290 Washington Ave.
Sept. 8: 5 - 10 p.m.
Sept. 9: 3 to 11 p.m.
Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: Thursday (Sept. 8) $5
$10 adults, free to 12 and younger, $5 for seniors on Sunday.
Sept. 9 to 11
Bethlehem Fair
bethlehemfair.com
84 Main St. North.
Sept. 9: 5 - 10 p.m.
Sept. 10: 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 11: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $10, $9 seniors, free to 12 and younger
Sept. 15 to 18
Four Town Fair (Somers)
4townfair.com
56 Egypt Road
Sept. 15: 4 - 9 p.m.
Sept. 16: 4 - 11 p.m.
Sept. 17: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 18: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: Thursday (Sept. 15) is $6, $5 seniors, 12 and younger free.
Friday (Sept. 16) is $10 adults and children, $5 seniors.
Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 17) $10 everyone
Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair (East Berlin)
ctberlinfair.com
430 Beckley Road
Sept. 15: 4 - 10 p.m.
Sept. 16: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.,
Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.,
Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Admission: Thursday (Sept. 15) $10/$15 with demolition derby.
Sept 16 - 18: $15, $10 seniors, free for military and 11 and younger.
Sept. 16 to 18
Guilford Fair
guilfordfair.org
Stone House Lane and Lovers Lane
Sept. 16: 4 - 11 p.m.
Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Admission: $10, $8 seniors and military, 11 and younger free
Sept. 16 to Oct. 2
(The Big E) The Eastern States Exposition
thebige.com
1305 Memorial Ave.
West Springfield, Mass.
Sunday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, ages 6 to 12 $8 in advance, $10 at the gate, Opening day $10.
Child 17-day pass is $20. Adult 17-day pass is $50. Midway Magic pass is $30.
Sept. 17 and 18
Orange Country Fair
orangectfair.com
525 Orange Center Road
Sept. 17 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $10, $5 seniors and military, 14 and younger free.
Sept. 22 to 25
Durham Fair
durhamfair.com
68 Main St.
Sept. 22: 4 - 10 p.m.
Sept. 23 and 24: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $15, seniors $11, 11 and younger and military free. Thursday only is $9
Sept. 23 to 25
Wolcott Country Fair
wolcottfair.com
245 Wolcott St.
Sept. 23: 5 - 11 p.m.
Sept. 24 : 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Sept. 25: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: $10, $8 seniors, free for military and 10 and younger.
Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
Harwinton Fair
harwintonfair.com
150 Locust Road
Sept. 30: 4 - 9 p.m.
Oct. 1: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Oct. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission: $10, free for 12 and younger.
Oct. 7 to 9
Portland Agricultural Fair
portlandfair.com
Exchange Club Grounds on Route 17A
Oct. 7: 5 - 11 p.m.
Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: $10, $8 seniors, free for 9 and younger and military. .