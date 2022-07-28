Want to catch an agricultural fair in Connecticut? Here's a list.

Agricultural fairs in Connecticut often include carnival rides, livestock demonstrations and live music — plus lots of food. When else are you going to eat deep-fried Oreos and an entire turkey leg?

Fairs run from late July until early October in Connecticut. New England's biggest fair — the Big E — takes place Sept. 16 - Oct. 2 just over the border in West Springfield, Mass.

Here's a handy list of upcoming fairs. For more information on fairs in Connecticut, and to buy a season pass that'll get you in at fairs around the state, visit https://www.ctagfairs.org/

July 29-31

62nd Annual Lebanon Country Fair

https://lebanoncountryfair.org/

122 Mack Road

July 29: 5 - 11 p.m.

July 30: 8:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

July 31: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $11 on Friday, $12 Saturday and Sunday, $10 seniors, free to 12 and younger and military



Aug. 13

71st Annual Winchester Grange Fair

http://www.winchestergrange.org/grangeagfair.asp

100 Newfield Road

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Admission: free to enter; prizes awarded



Aug. 19-21

69th Annual Bridgewater Country Fair

https://www.bridgewaterfair.com/

100 Main St. South

Aug. 19: 4 - 11 p.m.

Aug. 20: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Aug. 21 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission $10; $8 seniors and veterans; free to 12 and younger.

Hamburg Fair (Lyme)

https://hamburgfair.org/

Sterling City Road

Aug. 19: 5 - 10:30 p.m.

Aug 20: 9 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Aug 21: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission $10; $8 in advance; $8 seniors and military; 11 and younger free.



Aug. 25 to 28

Brooklyn Fair

brooklynfair.org

15 Fairgrounds Road

Aug. 25: 4 - 11 p.m.

Aug. 26: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Aug. 27: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Aug. 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission $10; $8 seniors and military; 12 and younger free.



Aug. 26 to 28

Chester Fair

chesterfair.org

11 Kirtland Terrace

Aug. 26: 6 - 11 p.m.

Aug. 27: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Aug. 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission $10; $8 seniors and military; 12 and younger free.

Terryville Lions Country Fair (Plymouth)

https://www.terryvillefair.org/

171 Town Hill Road

Aug. 26: 4 - 11 p.m.

Aug. 27: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Aug. 28: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission $10, $8 seniors and military, free for 10 and younger.



Aug. 27 to 28

Cheshire Grange Community Fair

cheshiregrange.org

44 Wallingford Road

Aug. 27 and 28: 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission: Free



Sept. 2 to 5

Haddam Neck Fair (Haddam)

haddamneckfair.com

26 Quarry Hill Road

Sept. 2: 4 - 11 p.m.

Sept. 3: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 4: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 5: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: $10, $9 seniors and military, free to 12 and younger

Woodstock Fair

woodstockfair.com

281 Route 169

Sept, 2: noon - 11 p.m.

Sept. 3: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 4: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 5: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission: adult $13 advance/$15 at the gate, $10 seniors and military, free to 10 and younger



Sept. 3 to 5

Goshen Fair

goshenfair.org

116 Old Middle St.

Sept. 3: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 4: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sept. 5: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $10, $5 seniors Saturday only, free to 12 and younger



Sept. 8 to 11

Hebron Harvest Fair

hebronharvestfair.org

347 Gilead St.

Sept. 8: 4 - 10:30 p.m.,

Sept. 9: noon - midnight

Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to midnight,

Sept. 11: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Thursday (Sept. 8) $1, free to 12 and younger.

Friday (Sept. 9), $10 in advance, $14 at the gate, seniors free until 4 p.m., free for military and 12 and younger.

Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 10 and 11), $10 in advance, $14 at the gate, free for military and 12 and younger. Military family members and veterans $2 discount with ID. .

North Haven Fair

northhaven-fair.com

290 Washington Ave.

Sept. 8: 5 - 10 p.m.

Sept. 9: 3 to 11 p.m.

Sept. 10: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sept. 11: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Thursday (Sept. 8) $5

$10 adults, free to 12 and younger, $5 for seniors on Sunday.

Sept. 9 to 11

Bethlehem Fair

bethlehemfair.com

84 Main St. North.

Sept. 9: 5 - 10 p.m.

Sept. 10: 8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sept. 11: 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Admission: $10, $9 seniors, free to 12 and younger

Sept. 15 to 18

Four Town Fair (Somers)

4townfair.com

56 Egypt Road

Sept. 15: 4 - 9 p.m.

Sept. 16: 4 - 11 p.m.

Sept. 17: 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 18: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: Thursday (Sept. 15) is $6, $5 seniors, 12 and younger free.

Friday (Sept. 16) is $10 adults and children, $5 seniors.

Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 17) $10 everyone

Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair (East Berlin)

ctberlinfair.com

430 Beckley Road

Sept. 15: 4 - 10 p.m.

Sept. 16: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.,

Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.,

Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: Thursday (Sept. 15) $10/$15 with demolition derby.

Sept 16 - 18: $15, $10 seniors, free for military and 11 and younger.



Sept. 16 to 18

Guilford Fair

guilfordfair.org

Stone House Lane and Lovers Lane

Sept. 16: 4 - 11 p.m.

Sept. 17: 9 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 18: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Admission: $10, $8 seniors and military, 11 and younger free



Sept. 16 to Oct. 2

(The Big E) The Eastern States Exposition

thebige.com

1305 Memorial Ave.

West Springfield, Mass.

Sunday - Thursday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Admission: $12 in advance, $15 at the gate, ages 6 to 12 $8 in advance, $10 at the gate, Opening day $10.

Child 17-day pass is $20. Adult 17-day pass is $50. Midway Magic pass is $30.



Sept. 17 and 18

Orange Country Fair

orangectfair.com

525 Orange Center Road

Sept. 17 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sept. 18 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $10, $5 seniors and military, 14 and younger free.

Sept. 22 to 25

Durham Fair

durhamfair.com

68 Main St.

Sept. 22: 4 - 10 p.m.

Sept. 23 and 24: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sept. 25: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $15, seniors $11, 11 and younger and military free. Thursday only is $9

Sept. 23 to 25

Wolcott Country Fair

wolcottfair.com

245 Wolcott St.

Sept. 23: 5 - 11 p.m.

Sept. 24 : 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sept. 25: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $10, $8 seniors, free for military and 10 and younger.



Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Harwinton Fair

harwintonfair.com

150 Locust Road

Sept. 30: 4 - 9 p.m.

Oct. 1: 8 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Oct. 2: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission: $10, free for 12 and younger.



Oct. 7 to 9

Portland Agricultural Fair

portlandfair.com

Exchange Club Grounds on Route 17A

Oct. 7: 5 - 11 p.m.

Oct. 8: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Admission: $10, $8 seniors, free for 9 and younger and military. .

