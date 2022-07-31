© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut business celebrates new federal help for chip shortage

By Frankie Graziano
Published July 31, 2022

Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology is one of several U.S. companies feeling the impact of COVID-era supply chain issues and a resulting computer chip shortage.

“We’re trying to train technology companies and manufacturing companies here in the state,” said Jacquelynn Garofano, the chief technology officer at the Connecticut Center for Advanced technology, “We as well did not have access to computers to be able to move our mission forward.”

Manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with demand for goods like pickup trucks and smartphones that require semiconductor computer chips, which are mainly produced abroad.

Now, the federal government is investing $52 billion in U.S. companies specifically targeted at the production of semiconductor chips. It’s part of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act that Blumenthal backed. Final passage of the science and technology proposal came Thursday via the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) says new federal legislation represents a “momentous step” in turning back the shortage.

“We are one of the most advanced manufacturing states in the country and therefore, we depend on semiconductor manufacturing more than others,” he said.

Blumenthal said he’s not sure yet how much funding local companies like Garofano’s Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology will be receiving as part of the federal relief.

Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
