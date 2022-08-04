Heat advisory in effect for Connecticut Thursday and Friday, what you need to know

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday and Friday for all of Connecticut.

Connecticut Public Meteorologist Garett Argianas is forecasting highs in the 90s Thursday with a heat index over 100. It will be more of the same Friday and over the weekend with hot and humid conditions throughout Connecticut and highs in the 90s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the stretch, Argianas said Wednesday, The chance for thunderstorms and downpours becomes increasingly likely Friday and over the weekend, he said.

Here are ways to stay safe in the summer heat

Gov. Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol through Friday at 8 p.m.

“The stretch of hot weather coming this week isn’t expected to be quite as hot and humid as the most recent wave we had a few days ago, but the temperatures will still be very high, and anyone who anticipates spending long periods of time outdoors should take caution,” Lamont said in a statement.

The protocol means state agencies will work with municipalities and other organizations to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to make sure that information regarding cooling centers is available statewide.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a poor air quality alert Thursday for southwest and central Connecticut, parts of central and northeast Massachusetts and southeast New Hampshire.

Forecasters are predicting unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone, according to the EPA.

The EPA is encouraging everyone to take steps to reduce the amount on ground-level ozone while the air quality is poor.



Use public transportation, if possible Combining errands and carpool to reduce driving time and mileage Avoiding the use of small gasoline-powered engines, such as lawn mowers, string trimmers, chain saws, power-washers, air compressors, and leaf blowers

The EPA ozone standard is 0.070 parts per million (ppm). There have been 16 days in New England so far this year when ozone concentrations have exceeded the standard, according to the EPA.

Cities and towns throughout the state announced cooling center locations and extended hours at community pools and sprinkler parks. Connecticut Public gathered a brief list, but residents are encouraged to call 211 for individual help and resources.



Ansonia

Ansonia High School

20 Pulaski Highway

Thursday and Friday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Danbury

Danbury Library

170 Main Street

Thursday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Street Shelter

41 New Street

Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hatters Hall

7 E. Hayestown Road

Thursday 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



Hartford

Downtown Library

500 Main St.

Wednesday and Thursday: 9 a.m. -6 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Albany Library

1250 Albany Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Barbour Library

261 Barbour St.

Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p,m.

Camp Field Library

30 Campfield Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dwight Library

7 New Park Ave.

Wednesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Park Street Library @ the Lyric

603 Park St.

Wednesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



New Britain

New Britain Public Library

20 High Street

Thursday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

New Britain Senior Center

55 Peral Street

Thursday 8:15 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.



North Haven

North Haven Town Hall

17 Elm Street

Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Montowese Fire Station

282 Quinnipiac Avenue

Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. -6 p.m.



Torrington

Torrington City Hall Auditorium

140 Main Street

Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Vernon

Community Pool,

375 Hartford Turnpike,

Open two additional hours from 6 - 8 p.m. through Friday.

The pool will be closed between 5 - 6 p.m. to give staff a break.

Daily admission fees will apply.

Anyone in need of a cooling center should call 211 or visit 211CT.org.

