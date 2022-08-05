Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.

“If you are ready to have a family, we want you to you have access to the healthcare you need, and if for any reason you need abortion services, we support you and we want to make sure you can find the healthcare you need as easily as possible,” the governor said in a statement. “That’s why setting up this hotline and website is a priority for me and my team.”

Connecticut recently enacted a law designed to provide safeguards against lawsuits for out-of-state patients seeking abortions in Connecticut and any provider who helps them. It also expands the pool of medical professionals allowed to provide certain types of abortions to advanced practice registered nurses, nurse midwives or physician assistants.

