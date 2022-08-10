© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

After winning primary, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy must now mend fences, political expert says

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
220809_Primary_mlm
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leora Levy steps out of the main room of the primary night election watch party to take a congratulatory phone call from former president Donald Trump. Levy defeated Themis Klarides in tonight’s primary and will face incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The results are in from the 2022 primary elections in Connecticut and at least one race delivered a surprise.

It will be Leora Levy and not Themis Klarides who will face off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.

Levy is the conservative Republican who has the support of former President Donald Trump. Klarides is a moderate who had the backing of the state party establishment.

Southern Connecticut State Political Scientist Jonathan Wharton joined Connecticut Public's "All Things Considered" to share his reaction and perspective on this and other primary races.

Wharton said one of Levy's first orders of business should be to mend fences with fellow Connecticut Republicans after a primary campaign that he found surprisingly personal.

Among other races Wharton looks ahead to are:

  • Former Darien first selectman Jayme Stevenson (R) prevailing to face Jim Himes (D) for the 4th District U.S. House seat;
  • The matchup for Secretary of the State between Stephanie Thomas (D) and Dominic Rapini (R);
  • The contest for Treasurer between Erick Russell (D) vs. Harry Arora (R);
  • Democrat Dennis Bradley's competitive but unsuccessful bid to hold on to his 23rd district State Senate seat. Bradley is facing felony campaign finance charges.
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
