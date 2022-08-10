After winning primary, GOP Senate candidate Leora Levy must now mend fences, political expert says

The results are in from the 2022 primary elections in Connecticut and at least one race delivered a surprise.

It will be Leora Levy and not Themis Klarides who will face off in November against Democrat Richard Blumenthal for the U.S. Senate seat he has held since 2011.

Levy is the conservative Republican who has the support of former President Donald Trump. Klarides is a moderate who had the backing of the state party establishment.

Southern Connecticut State Political Scientist Jonathan Wharton joined Connecticut Public's "All Things Considered" to share his reaction and perspective on this and other primary races.

Wharton said one of Levy's first orders of business should be to mend fences with fellow Connecticut Republicans after a primary campaign that he found surprisingly personal.

Among other races Wharton looks ahead to are: