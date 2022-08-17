Bridgeport House candidate plans to challenge outcome of primary race as ballots go missing

After losing a Democratic primary recount by one vote, a Bridgeport General Assembly candidate said he will challenge the outcome in court.

The initial count on primary night, Aug. 9, showed Marcus Brown winning by five votes and defeating incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy in the 127th House District.

Then came the recount. Nine ballots that had been counted Aug. 9 were unaccounted for during the recount.

“I think that something went wrong,” said Brown, a member of the Bridgeport City Council. “By whom, I'm not sure, but I think we need answers, because this should not happen. People should trust that the elections are going to be held fairly and honestly.”

With just over 1,000 votes cast, Brown said the change after the recount was unusually large.

After the recount, Hennessy was certified as the winner of the primary by city election officials.

Hennessy was first elected to the General Assembly in 2004. His opposition to vaccine requirements has sometimes put him at odds with fellow Democratic lawmakers.