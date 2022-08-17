© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Bridgeport House candidate plans to challenge outcome of primary race as ballots go missing

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published August 17, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT

After losing a Democratic primary recount by one vote, a Bridgeport General Assembly candidate said he will challenge the outcome in court.

The initial count on primary night, Aug. 9, showed Marcus Brown winning by five votes and defeating incumbent state Rep. Jack Hennessy in the 127th House District.

Then came the recount. Nine ballots that had been counted Aug. 9 were unaccounted for during the recount.

“I think that something went wrong,” said Brown, a member of the Bridgeport City Council. “By whom, I'm not sure, but I think we need answers, because this should not happen. People should trust that the elections are going to be held fairly and honestly.”

With just over 1,000 votes cast, Brown said the change after the recount was unusually large.

After the recount, Hennessy was certified as the winner of the primary by city election officials.

Hennessy was first elected to the General Assembly in 2004. His opposition to vaccine requirements has sometimes put him at odds with fellow Democratic lawmakers.

Tags

News electionsBridgeport
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is a producer for Where We Live and a reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department.
See stories by Matt Dwyer
Related Content