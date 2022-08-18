Connecticut's top 10 ranking in child well-being is good news...isn't it?

Every year, NPR underwriter The Annie E. Casey Foundation, produces The Kids Count report. The report ranks states according to the level of well-being enjoyed by their children. The ranking is based on health, education, family and community, and economic well-being.

In this year’s report, Connecticut ranks 7th out of 50 states. Connecticut Voices For Children collaborated with The Annie E. Casey Foundation for this report.

To give context, Connecticut Voices for Children Executive Director Emily Byrne joined All Things Considered.

She was in no mood to celebrate Connecticut's lofty ranking. She considers Connecticut's ranking a relic of the recent past instead of a reflection of current conditions in the state.