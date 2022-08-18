© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Connecticut's top 10 ranking in child well-being is good news...isn't it?

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published August 18, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT
MEALS
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
With Hartford public schools closed in March, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, students from the Expeditionary Learning Academy at Moylan School were served meals by Food & Child Nutrition Services at Samuel Valentine Arroyo Recreation Center in Pope Park. The 2022 Kids Count Data Data Book describes how and trauma brought on by the coronavirus has created a mental health crisis for America's children.

Every year, NPR underwriter The Annie E. Casey Foundation, produces The Kids Count report. The report ranks states according to the level of well-being enjoyed by their children. The ranking is based on health, education, family and community, and economic well-being.

In this year’s report, Connecticut ranks 7th out of 50 states. Connecticut Voices For Children collaborated with The Annie E. Casey Foundation for this report.

To give context, Connecticut Voices for Children Executive Director Emily Byrne joined All Things Considered.

She was in no mood to celebrate Connecticut's lofty ranking. She considers Connecticut's ranking a relic of the recent past instead of a reflection of current conditions in the state.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
