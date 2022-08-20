Security guard hospitalized after shooting at Buckland Hills mall

Police were searching for a suspect after a shooting Friday afternoon at a shopping mall in Manchester.

The shooting happened just after noon Friday at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills.

Police say a shoplifter shot a security guard who was trying to confront him. The guard was shot in the stomach and found inside Macy’s. The guard, a 27-year-old, was transported to Hartford Hospital, authorities said.

Nobody else was injured.

Macy’s said it was working with Manchester police as they investigate.

“We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place … at Macy’s Pavilions at Buckland Hills,” Stephanie Jimenez, a Macy’s spokesperson, wrote in a statement. “The safety of our customers and our colleagues is Macy’s top priority.”

People with information about the incident are asked to call Manchester police at 860-645-5500.