Equity Council Chair explains why rich towns are getting social equity cannabis funds

Connecticut’s 2021 marijuana legalization act was intended to cultivate a state cannabis industry aimed at righting past wrongs by giving cannabis license preference to businesses majority-owned by people from groups that have suffered the most consequences from the drug war.

However, columnist Dan Haar recently wrote in Hearst Newspapers about an analysis that shows some of Connecticut's wealthiest towns, like New Canaan and Simsbury, are set to receive social equity funding from the state's cannabis license program.

He says the problem is the formula the state used to calculate which communities were disproportionately impacted by the drug war.

Speaking on "All Things Considered," Social Equity Council chair Andréa Comer said she agrees with Haar and went into detail about what makes up the formula.

She also talked about whether not she's been surprised by the numerous lawsuits filed in the last month by companies not awarded cannabis licenses.