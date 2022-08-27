‘Extravaganza’ supports Hartford families as they celebrate, prepare for a new school year

Early on Saturday morning, Natasha Williams and her family patiently waited in line to make their way inside the LAZ parking lot on Market Street, which slowly came to life with a bouncy house, a stage and busy volunteers.

Williams is getting two middle schoolers and a first grader ready for their first day of classes. She said with rising costs and a home full of school children, the extra help goes a long way.

“It’s very hard, but we’re handling,” said Williams. With fewer COVID restrictions her children are excited to go back.

“They get to have a little bit more fun with their friends, not wear their masks so they feel a little bit more free,” she said.

Hundreds of families made their way to the second annual ‘Back-to-School Extravaganza’ in Hartford. The event was hosted by Angel of Edgewood , a local non-profit helping families prepare for the school year.

There, families received health and childcare resources provided by community partners.

Jendayi Scott-Miller is the executive director of Angel of Edgewood, which she explains is primarily a food pantry organization.

“We want to make sure that everyone is equipped before school,” she said. “That’s why we always have our event the last week of August, because by this time many of the families are out of their food stamp benefits and this is a long stretch to the first second and third of the month when they’re reinstated.”

The event also included special performances for families.

“We want them to let down their hair, let them know that we care about them and that we're here all year round not just this event,” Scott-Miller said with so many families still processing grief after losing family members during the pandemic, they wanted to give them a space to enjoy.

On the stage, The Gifted Onez led by Kimberly Bridges, performed musical numbers.

“The Gifted Onez is about unity and love and uplifting the community with good vibes and energy,” said performer Mikayla Maxwell.

Jennie Murrell and her multi-generational family left with bookbags, hand sanitizers and fresh produce.

“It went really well! The kids are excited, we got all that we needed,” Murrel said.

