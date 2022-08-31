Race Cars from the past take center stage at Lime Rock Park’s 40th Historic Festival this weekend

We’ve all probably seen photographs of old automobile races from the past. A cigar-shaped roadster whizzes by with a jaunty looking driver peering over the windshield in goggles and a leather helmet. This weekend at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, you will have the chance to see such a race in person, along with 13 other racing categories, such as mid-century sports cars, air-cooled Porsche 911s, and historic Trans-Ams. It’s all part of Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival.

“It’s about olders cars, cars that were made from before World War II up until about 1990,” said legendary race car driver Skip Barber, the organizer of the event. “But it’s also an actual car show. Cars that you would never see otherwise. It’s a little bit like going to a museum where there are active displays.”

The festival takes a break from racing on Sunday, September 4, for the “Sunday in the Park Concours,” where hundreds of antique cars will be on display and vying for “Best in Show” award.

This year’s event will also celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, with a display of 12 rarely seen Corvette concept cars, as well as some important racing models over the years.