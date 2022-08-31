Yale breaks ground on $838 million neurosciences center to tap 'the potential of new therapies'

Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) broke ground Wednesday on a new, $838 million, 505,000 square-foot Neurosciences Center on the Saint Raphael Campus.

“A center like this, to bring together the greatest minds from a research and clinical perspective, is really envisioned to untap [sic] the potential of new therapies,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO of Yale New Haven Health.

Physicians will collaborate with researchers at Yale’s medical and engineering schools to develop new therapies for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and brain tumors.

“I’m not aware of any other hospital dedicated to neuroscience, as what we’re building here,” said Dr. David Hafler, YNNH’s chief of neurology.

The center will provide 201 inpatient beds, rehab services and surgery, and will perform clinical research and trials.

“If you think about everybody’s fingerprints, how different they are, our brains are different as well,” said Dr. Murat Gunel, chief of neurosurgery at Yale. “So we want to give unique, individualized treatments, especially for neurodegenerative disorders in this new center.”

The project is expected to create 400 construction jobs at its peak, and is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

