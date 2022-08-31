© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Yale breaks ground on $838 million neurosciences center to tap 'the potential of new therapies'

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT

Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH) broke ground Wednesday on a new, $838 million, 505,000 square-foot Neurosciences Center on the Saint Raphael Campus.

“A center like this, to bring together the greatest minds from a research and clinical perspective, is really envisioned to untap [sic] the potential of new therapies,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO of Yale New Haven Health.

Physicians will collaborate with researchers at Yale’s medical and engineering schools to develop new therapies for epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, and brain tumors.

“I’m not aware of any other hospital dedicated to neuroscience, as what we’re building here,” said Dr. David Hafler, YNNH’s chief of neurology.

The center will provide 201 inpatient beds, rehab services and surgery, and will perform clinical research and trials.

“If you think about everybody’s fingerprints, how different they are, our brains are different as well,” said Dr. Murat Gunel, chief of neurosurgery at Yale. “So we want to give unique, individualized treatments, especially for neurodegenerative disorders in this new center.”

The project is expected to create 400 construction jobs at its peak, and is scheduled to be completed in 2027.

News
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
See stories by Sujata Srinivasan