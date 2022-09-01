Court hearing planned Friday over results of a Democratic primary in Bridgeport

A court hearing is planned for Friday in a back-and-forth fight over the results of a Democratic primary for state representative in Bridgeport.

Incumbent Jack Hennessy is challenging the result of a hand recount that he lost by two votes.

“We expect to be able to challenge numerous characteristics, numerous items within the hand recount, and particularly the absentee balloting process,” said Bill Bloss, Hennessy’s attorney.

Hennessy lost to challenger Marcus Brown during the Aug. 9 primary for the 127th District. A recount was held, during which nine absentee ballots went missing, and Hennessy was in the lead.

During a second recount held earlier this week, the ballots were found, and Brown pulled ahead.

“The people obviously on election day voted for me in massive numbers at the machines,” Brown said. “The A-B numbers [absentee ballots] came in and it brought that closer.”

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Bridgeport Superior Court.