Soon, travelers can fly nonstop from Bradley Airport to Jamaica

Travelers will soon be able to hop on a direct flight from Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Spirit Airlines will offer the service starting Dec. 15. Flights will be available four times each week, year-round.

It’s the first time a nonstop flight to Jamaica is being offered by an airline that operates out of Bradley, officials said.

Connecticut has the country’s fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry – about 56,000 residents, according to U.S. Census data.

“Bradley is a key economic driver for Connecticut, and the more airlines and destinations that we can add from the airport, the more attractive our state becomes to companies that are seeking to grow their own operations here,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement.

Spirit, which has operated out of Bradley since 2017, has offered service out of Jamaica since 2005.

In recent years, state and business officials have worked to help the Connecticut Airport Authority help get nonstop service from Bradley to Jamaica. Lamont and the General Assembly included an allocation of $2 million in the latest state budget to help attract service.