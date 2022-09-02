An expert says water scarcity is an emergency

Do you take water for granted? Well consider for a moment that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, the entire state of Connecticut is in a drought as of this writing.

According to drought.gov, about half of America is in a drought.

The Centers for Disease Control says 2 billion of the world's people don’t have access to clean drinking water.

One expert says water scarcity in the world is troubling and getting worse. Jay Famiglietti is the Executive Director of the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan.

He joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how Connecticut and the rest of the northeast is positioned in terms of drought and water availability and scarcity going forward.

Famiglietti also talked about how extreme drought out west will affect us here, and what we and our lawmakers should be doing to safeguard our water future.