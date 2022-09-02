© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

An expert says water scarcity is an emergency

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published September 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT
current_usdm.jpg
The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.

Do you take water for granted? Well consider for a moment that according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Report, the entire state of Connecticut is in a drought as of this writing.

According to drought.gov, about half of America is in a drought.

The Centers for Disease Control says 2 billion of the world's people don’t have access to clean drinking water.

One expert says water scarcity in the world is troubling and getting worse. Jay Famiglietti is the Executive Director of the Global Institute for Water Security at the University of Saskatchewan.

He joined "All Things Considered" to talk about how Connecticut and the rest of the northeast is positioned in terms of drought and water availability and scarcity going forward.

Famiglietti also talked about how extreme drought out west will affect us here, and what we and our lawmakers should be doing to safeguard our water future.

News
John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
John Henry Smith