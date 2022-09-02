New Britain mental health respite center receives $1.2 million federal grant

New Britain’s Community Mental Health Affiliates have received $1.2 million in federal funding for their new residential center for mental health patients.

“Our expansion of our respite program [will help] individuals in our community that are facing issues every single day with little support,” said Chris Porcher, vice president of strategy and innovation at CMHA.

The money comes from a federal grant secured with the help of Connecticut's two U.S. Senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, as well as U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes.

“[The center] will have the advantage of being a world-class space where people can stay and receive the treatment they need,” Blumenthal said Wednesday at a press conference. “It also takes a lot of pressure away from the hospital emergency room.”

The announcement came on International Overdose Awareness Day, at a time when substance use disorders are on the rise.

“Hospital emergency rooms are deluged with overdose cases,” Blumenthal said. “And they need help.”

CMHA says construction on the center is expected to be complete by the end of the year.