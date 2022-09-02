Nonprofit agrees to buy Killingworth’s Deer Lake, preserving 300-acre property

A non-profit organization has agreed to buy Killingworth’s 300-acre Deer Lake property and preserve it as open space, ending months of concern that the property would be sold to a private developer.

Pathfinders, Inc., which operates the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, announced on a website Thursday that it had signed a contract with the Connecticut Yankee Council of the Boy Scouts of America to buy the camp for $4.75 million. The agreement covers the property, its buildings, and other improvements. The closing is scheduled for Sept. 15.

“We are relieved to report that the beautiful and ecologically crucial Deer Lake property can now be protected forever,” said Ted Langevin, president of Pathfinders, Inc. “We are extremely grateful to the generous donors who have made this purchase possible, and to the lenders who have provided low-interest loans that allow us to complete the deal on a timetable acceptable to the Boy Scouts.”

Langevin’s statement says the move concludes the talks that began late last year when a private developer offered $4.625 million for the property.

“Once these loans are repaid, Pathfinders will be able to place a permanent conservation easement on the property,” Langevin said. “We must continue our fundraising efforts in order to repay the loans as soon as possible. We are confident that the many people who recognize the vital importance of preserving Deer Lake will step up to this challenge.”

Public officials praised the deal. Connecticut Attorney General Willim Tong said he had been reviewing the earlier offer and whether the sale to a private developer would have violated any charitable restrictions on the land. But now that review is no longer needed.

“Deer Lake is a beautiful, undeveloped property, where generations of Connecticut children have spent memorable and impactful summers,” Tong said, in a statement. “I am pleased that all parties were able to work together to find a way to preserve this Connecticut gem.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal called it a “momentous day.”

“Deer Lake is a pristine and precious area that is of incalculable value for fishing, camping, hiking and just appreciation of the outdoors,” Blumemthal said. “I am absolutely thrilled that Pathfinders Inc. was able to secure the purchase of the property and preserve it so that generations to come can enjoy its natural beauty. Protecting open space is critically important for our environment – once it is lost there’s no way to get it back.”

