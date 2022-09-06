New Haven is the first city in Connecticut to recognize tenant unions under local law

At least five tenant unions have formed in Connecticut in the last few years in hopes of demanding change. And now unions in New Haven are one step closer to doing just that, thanks to local government support.

New Haven’s Board of Alders voted unanimously to recognize tenant unions on Tuesday evening – making it the first municipality in the state to support unions under local law .

“I am really happy and excited for what this means for tenants in New Haven and tenants across the state of Connecticut who are going to see what’s possible,” said Luka Melanokis-Harrison, an organizer with Connecticut Tenants Union , an organization that has been critical to the resurgence of unions in the state.

The vote comes as New Haven identifies unions as a potential defense against retaliatory evictions at a time where the number of filings continue to be well above pre-pandemic numbers since March. While it’s unknown how many are considered retaliatory, the state saw an uptick of no-fault evictions during the pandemic.

What does this mean?

The new ordinance officially defines tenant unions in New Haven as an organization of tenants living in a complex of 10 or more units and that has been created with the support of the majority of tenants. Tenants living in an owner-occupied complex will not be recognized, according to the ordinance. While state law mentioned tenant unions, there is no definition in state or local law.

Beyond the definition, unions in New Haven will have a new role with the city’s Fair Rent Commission. The unions will be able to work alongside the commission on investigations of unfair rent increases, poor housing conditions — and more. While tenant unions members will still have to file individual complaints, members will be able to testify on each other’s behalf during investigations and support the process.

“So the tenants union amendment ordinance will help regulate and recognize tenants unions, and it's one of the first in the state of Connecticut. So we're very excited about it. And while the state statute has information and outlines tenants unions, it doesn't exactly explain how a fair rent commission will be accepting complaints from the tenants unions members,” said Wildaliz Bermudez, the executive director of New Haven’s Fair Rent Commission.

The ordinance states the commission will rely on tenant unions’ participation when reaching a decision and may also refer those findings on the specific complex to other city departments or commissions.

The commission evaluates 13 factors when investigating unfair rent rates – an increase from nine used statewide. The additional factors include damages done by reasons other than ordinary wear and tear, the amount and frequency of increases to rental charges and more.

The path towards progress

The ordinance was proposed this summer by Mayor Justin Elicker as the city saw an increase of tenant unions asking for support.

“Things only get done if you get involved, get your voice heard,” said Kay Pittman, a member of a tenant union at Quinnipiac Gardens in New Haven.

The union planted the seed for the ordinance last year when they presented the city their demands .

“There was no ramp or sort of avenue for tenants to engage collectively with any part of the city, even though everybody in the complex was dealing with the same issues and the same pattern of negligence and maltreatment from the landlord,” Melanokis-Harrison said.

He said the law is hopefully just a first step for what's to come as tenants fight to level the playing field.

Next, the city’s Fair Rent Commission will decide when unions can start to participate in mediation efforts with landlords.