Watch live: Connecticut trial determining how much Alex Jones should pay Sandy Hook families starts today

Live coverage will begin at 10 a.m. eastern on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

It’s been four years in the making. Now, eight Sandy Hook families and a first responder are taking conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to court in a trial that begins today in Waterbury.

The first responder and families of victims killed in the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown sued the Infowars host for repeatedly saying the Sandy Hook shooting didn’t happen and that the victims’ family members were actually crisis actors promoting gun control. Twenty-six people, most of them children, were shot and killed in the December 14, 2012 school shooting.

Jones lost the case by default months ago. He was found liable for defamation after he and his lawyers failed to produce financial documents related to Jones’ companies.

“Their failure to produce critical documents, their disregard for the discovery process and procedure and for court orders is a pattern of obstructive conduct that interferes with the ability of the plaintiffs to conduct meaningful discovery and prevents the plaintiffs from properly prosecuting their claims,” said Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis in her November 2021 ruling.

The jury is being convened to determine how much Jones must pay the plaintiffs for claims they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.

Jones faced a similar situation in Texas, where a jury recently ruled that he should pay $49 million dollars to the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis. Due to a cap on punitive damages in Texas, Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin may get much less.

Punitive damages are capped in Connecticut too. They’re limited to costs associated with bringing a lawsuit against a defendant. But there may be relief for the Connecticut plaintiffs since they’ve alleged in their lawsuit that Jones’s conduct violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act.

According to University of Connecticut law professor Sachin S. Pandya, damages claims under the Unfair Trade Practices Act “are not limited to the expenses of bringing the legal action.”

This post will be updated. This story contains information from the Associated Press.