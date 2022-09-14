CT Capitol Police charge Tolland man with threatening a lawmaker

A threatening voicemail left for a Connecticut lawmaker over a misplaced lawn sign has resulted in an arrest by the State Capitol Police.

Justin Gagnon, 42, of Tolland was charged Monday with 2nd degree threatening, harassment and breach of peace and released to appear Sept. 21 in Hartford Superior Court, police said.

A caller left a message threatening to shoot state Rep. Tammy Nuccio, R-Tolland, after finding one of her campaign signs on his lawn, said Patrick O’Neil, a spokesman for the House Republican caucus.

The previous owner of the caller’s house had a requested the sign for their current home, but it was wrongly delivered to the old address. The angry voicemail was left over Labor Day weekend, O’Neil said.

Gagnon, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, apologized when a House aide returned the call and informed him she would have to refer the voicemail to the police, O’Neil said.

Nuccio, who also serves on the Town Council in addition to representing Tolland, Ashford and Willington in the House, issued a statement expressing hope the incident will give people pause.

“Politics and public service need not be overly combative, or caustic and my hope is lessons can be learned from this unfortunate matter,” Nuccio said.

Nuccio, who long has been active in civic life, said the threat was a first.

“I hope the people who are becoming overly emotional can get the help they need or find a way to vent their frustrations without threats, words or actions of violence,” she said.

