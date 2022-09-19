Alex Jones may soon testify in Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation trial

Alex Jones is expected to appear in a Waterbury, Connecticut, courtroom this week, according to the Associated Press.

The Infowars host is being sued for defamation by an FBI agent and families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for saying repeatedly that it didn’t happen.

Last month, Jones testified in an Austin, Texas, courtroom in a lawsuit filed against him by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis. And Jones stated publicly that the shooting was not a hoax, as he had claimed multiple times on his talk show.

“It was [irresponsible] especially since I’ve met the parents now,” Jones said during the trial. "It was 100% real.”

He also maintained that his false statements were based on things told to him by a writer and conspiracy theorist named Steve Pieczenik.

But Jones made false statements about the shooting before he had Pieczenik on his show to talk about Sandy Hook, including a comment Jones made several hours after police were called to the elementary school on Dec. 14, 2012.

“People have got to find the clips the last two months,” Jones said on the day of the shooting. “I said ‘they are launching attacks, they’re getting ready. I can see them warming up with Obama. They’ve got a bigger majority in the Congress now in the Senate. They are going to come after our guns. Look for mass shootings.’ And then, magically it happens.”

Plaintiffs’ attorney Chris Mattei played the Jones clip during his opening statement last week in the Connecticut lawsuit.

The families say Jones falsely portrayed them as “crisis actors” taking part in a government conspiracy to repeal gun rights, and that he incited his audience to harass and threaten them.

The jury trial is to determine how much Jones must pay the families in damages. He’s already been found liable for defamation.

