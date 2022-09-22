New York, Connecticut announce more green energy projects as hurricane season picks up

The governors of Connecticut and New York have this week another round of renewable energy projects and initiatives to combat the effects of the climate crisis as the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy approaches.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York’s sixth round of bidding for large-scale renewable energy projects that will power at least 600,000 homes.

At a joint news conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the U.S. Climate Alliance, Hochul said the new projects will add over 2,000 green jobs to New York's economy.

"As we transition from those old smokestack jobs to the clean energy revolution with many of the same workers, you can use their talents, their skills and transition them into the jobs that are going to lead our economy for the next two generations,” Hochul said

Hochul added that the state is on track to achieve 100% renewable energy for all state operations by 2030.

"We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change," she said. "And we're the last generation to be able to do anything about it. That's the sense of urgency."

In Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont announced $10 million in grants for projects like flood mitigation to protect against erosion from more frequent and intense storms.

The $10 million of initial grant funding will come from the state’s new Climate Resilience Fund, which was created last year as part of Lamont's Council on Climate Change.

"This program will help Connecticut's communities get to the front of the line for the historic investment our federal government is making to construct climate resilient infrastructure and implement nature-based solutions," Lamont said in a statement.

The funds can help regional and municipal communities — and even hyper-local neighborhoods — create climate resiliency and shoreline protection plans.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will host a series of webinars for those who want to apply for grants.

