News

Watch live: Connecticut jury weighs amount Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook hoax lies

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano,
Patrick Skahill
Published September 27, 2022 at 5:50 AM EDT
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media
Infowars founder Alex Jones takes the witness stand to testify at the Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Tuesday's live coverage will begin at 10 a.m. eastern.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones may return to the witness stand this week in Connecticut. It’s part of a defamation trial to determine how much he owes an FBI agent and families of eight Sandy Hook victims who are suing Jones after he said the shooting was a hoax.

Jones lawyer, Norm Pattis, told the judge Friday he would waive his right to cross-examine the Infowars host and instead call him again as a defense witness this week.

“We think that this will streamline the proceeding, lower the temperature level and help the jury focus on what it needs to decide,” Pattis said in Superior Court in Waterbury, about 20 miles from the elementary school in Newtown where 20 first graders and six educators were killed.

Judge Barbara Bellis already found Jones and his company liable by default for damages to plaintiffs without a trial, a consequence for what she called his repeated failure to turn over documents to their lawyers related to his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Earlier in the trial, victims' relatives gave often emotional testimony describing how they endured death threats, in-person harassment and abusive comments on social media by people calling the shooting a hoax. Some moved to avoid the abuse.

Pattis is arguing that any damages should be limited and accused the victims’ relatives of exaggerating the harm the lies caused them.

This week of evidence will be short, as there will be no Friday session.

This story contains information from the Associated Press.

News
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
