‘What if I got shot?’ At Hartford roundtable, middle school students share concerns about safety

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy held a roundtable Friday with kids at Alfred E. Burr Middle School in Hartford, inviting them to ask questions. The kids asked if he drove around in a limousine. And would he give them a job in government?

But there was more.

“What if that was me one day? What if I got shot?” Khyreem Williams said. “What if my parents got shot? What if my friend got shot? What if my cousin got shot? And that’s what sometimes makes kids disappointed, and like, upset and mad. And you know, sometimes, you could just wish that things were a bit better.”

Other kids talked about drugs in their communities, and fear of going to play in the park.

“My grandmother calls them zombies,” said Mioshi Fentress, referring to people with substance use disorder in her community. “Like they’re in this world and then they stop us from doing so much because if we go out and they see us and they ask us for money, we’re like ‘Oh yeah, we don’t have any money;’ they might get violent.”

Murphy was at the roundtable to highlight the new $11 billion Safer Communities Act . Funding will help improve neighborhood safety, Murphy said. It’ll also help fund school-based mental health efforts. The act covers gun safety, access to pediatric mental care, and recruiting counselors and mental health professionals at schools. Funding is expected in Connecticut this school year, he said.

Much of the funding is going straight to schools to hire more mental health professionals and social workers.

“It’s heartbreaking to listen to these kids talk about not feeling safe, not being able to walk to school,” Murphy said.

Safer Communities Act funding includes $60 million to train pediatric primary care providers in mental health, $80 million to help pediatricians access mental health specialists’ expertise and $28 million to support trauma care in school settings. Additional funding is designed to help states implement, enhance and expand school-based mental health programs.

The Connecticut Department of Health and the Department of Children and Families were early recipients – they were awarded $300,000 to expand mental health care for children.

