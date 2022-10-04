© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Digital startups working with Hartford HealthCare to help bridge health inequities

By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 4, 2022
Caduceus on vector family pattern Background
Digital Vision Vectors
/
Getty Images
Hartford HealthCare is looking to help close the health inequities gap by supporting digital startups.

The pandemic years have increased health disparities, said Dr. Barry Stein, chief clinical innovation officer at Hartford HealthCare.

“The mortality rate between one zipcode next to another can be as much as 15 to 20 years,” Stein said.

Those inequities include differences in maternal mortality rates, cancer death rates by race, and the management of diabetes and hypertension.

Hartford HealthCare is looking to help close the gap by supporting digital startups. Five healthcare startups have been selected – Bloomlife, CareAdvisors, NourishedRx, Sonavi Labs and Viora Health.

Bloomlife has a monitoring device that’s placed on the abdomen of pregnant patients that can alert doctors real-time.

“And for that alarm to go to the provider so that they can intervene more quickly in the hope of improving maternal fetal outcome in those that are less privileged,” Stein said.

Startups will have access to Hartford HealthCare’s clinicians and learn about the health network’s revenue cycle, compliance, and information technology. Stein said the goal is “to be able to be accepted in the marketplace, integrated into the marketplace, and a product that the marketplace will be willing to pay for.”

Partners include CT Next, Launch Hartford, and Trinity College. The group invested a combined $300,000, with Hartford HealthCare pitching in $75,000.

Hartford HealthCare is a funder of Connecticut Public.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
