CT immigrant advocacy group wants more resources for non-English speakers at hospitals

The number of Connecticut residents over the age of five who speak a language other than English in the home is 22%, according to U.S. Census Data .

Teresa Rosario is one of them. Rosario is originally from Puerto Rico, but has been living in Hartford for many years. She is bilingual, and often accompanies people who aren’t as fluent in English to hospitals, where she said she’s seen non-English speakers discriminated against.

“The secretaries -- they don’t speak Spanish. And they don’t pay attention to them,” Rosario said. “So the patient gets confused, intimidated. There is no interpreter there -- so they put this person in another room, and they take another person who speaks English.”

Rosario is with Make the Road Connecticut , an immigrant advocacy organization that rallied on Wednesday for better healthcare services for non-English speaking communities. The rally launched a wider “Access to Health Without Barriers” initiative.

Make the Road is advocating for Hartford hospitals and clinics to hire more professional interpreters and provide healthcare and insurance information -- both written and over the phone -- in commonly-spoken languages besides English.

Wendy Carderas, organizing director for Make the Road, said that the lack of financial and insurance information in languages other than English can discourage people from accessing healthcare at all.

“The lack of staff being supportive and actually taking the time to explain resources that clinics know about [means that] some people don’t go to the clinics because they think they can’t afford it,” Carderas said. “There is money allocated to hospitals and clinics that people can apply for.”

Make the Road also included cultural sensitivity training in their list of demands .