Hartford's inspector general extols the Biden administration's marijuana possession pardon

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 7, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT
Jose Luis Magana
/
File / Associated Press
A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color.

Saying that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” President Joe Biden has pardoned people who were American citizens at the time of their arrest and were subsequently convicted of simple possession under federal marijuana law.

This pardon only affects people convicted of marijuana possession, not those convicted of intending to distribute.

It also only applies to federal convictions, not to convictions under state law.

For his reaction to President Biden’s big move, City of Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan joined "All Things Considered." He wrote an op-ed in the Connecticut Mirror this week titled “Divest from the war on drugs.”

In a statement, the President encouraged state governors to take similar action in their own states with regard to marijuana possession offenses.

Brennan says Connecticut is ahead of the curve with measures like its recently passed Clean Slate Law and the Adult-use Cannabis legalization law.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
