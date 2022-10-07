Hartford's inspector general extols the Biden administration's marijuana possession pardon

Saying that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” President Joe Biden has pardoned people who were American citizens at the time of their arrest and were subsequently convicted of simple possession under federal marijuana law.

This pardon only affects people convicted of marijuana possession, not those convicted of intending to distribute.

It also only applies to federal convictions, not to convictions under state law.

For his reaction to President Biden’s big move, City of Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan joined "All Things Considered." He wrote an op-ed in the Connecticut Mirror this week titled “Divest from the war on drugs.”

In a statement, the President encouraged state governors to take similar action in their own states with regard to marijuana possession offenses.

Brennan says Connecticut is ahead of the curve with measures like its recently passed Clean Slate Law and the Adult-use Cannabis legalization law.

