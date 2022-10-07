Will Connecticut still have a dry fall? Recent rain surprises meteorologists' expectations

What was expected to be a dry fall in Connecticut is now looking like it could return to normal. The recent rain across New England has brought an unexpected change to the drier-than-normal fall meteorologists were anticipating.

A majority of rivers have returned to normal levels, but not all. John Mullaney, a hydrologist at the USGS New England Water Science Center, told Connecticut Public that groundwater levels remain lower-than-normal around the state.

“National Weather Service representatives here in Connecticut were talking about how we’ve had probably above-normal rainfall from [the beginning of September to now],” Mullaney said. “Any immediate danger from drought is done for now, but we have to keep watching the conditions to see if we stay in it.”

The precipitation team will be monitoring the next three months of rainfall closely. They’d like to see precipitation at normal to above-normal levels in order to bring Connecticut completely out of drought.