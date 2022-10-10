© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

UConn football wins second straight, downs Florida International 33-12

Connecticut Public Radio
Published October 10, 2022 at 7:26 AM EDT

MIAMI — Devontae Houston ran for 135 yards on 12 carries, Victor Rosa scored a pair of touchdowns and UConn thumped Florida International 33-12 on Saturday for the Huskies’ second straight win.

The Huskies (3-4) hadn’t won consecutive contests since the 2017 season when they beat Temple 28-24 on Oct. 14 and Tulsa, 20-14, on Oct. 21. Last week they rallied to beat Fresno State 19-14. On Saturday, they were in control from the start against the Panthers (2-3).

Rosa scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards, Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 26 and 35 yards and UConn led 20-0 at halftime. The Huskies ran for 295 yards on 46 carries and quarterback Zion Turner was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 102 yards.

Grayson James threw for 256 yards for Florida International and was intercepted twice. Lexington Joseph ran for 103 yards on seven carries with one touchdown for the Panthers.

