UConn Health to hire formerly incarcerated people

UConn Health will fill 5% of entry-level positions with previously incarcerated people in the next three years, under the the One Million Jobs Campaign by the Connecticut the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP), a civil rights organization.

“If you’re a resident of Connecticut and formerly incarcerated, who’s had trouble finding, applying, or securing a job, I’m here to let you know that #WeGotThatWork,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president, Connecticut NAACP, in a public service message . “We are partnering with great work places such as UConn Health to work toward 10,000+ positions for formerly incarcerated individuals across the state of Connecticut over the next 3-5 years,” said Esdaile in a statement to the press.

Under the collaboration, UConn Health will place people in clerical jobs, building and grounds maintenance, and surveying parking lots, said Dr. Bruce Liang, interim CEO, UConn Health, and dean of the medical school, University of Connecticut.

“Our goal is not just hiring, but also skillset training, [to] help [in] preparing for job interviews and internship opportunities,” Liang said. “So basically, creating a pathway for these formerly incarcerated individuals.” Liang said he expects UConn Health to train a “few hundred” people.