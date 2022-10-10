© 2022 Connecticut Public


UConn Health to hire formerly incarcerated people

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published October 10, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT
Freedom concept. The prisoner left the prison. Bending metal bars
iStockphoto
/
Getty Images
UConn Health and the CT NAACP are building a pipeline and pathway for the formerly incarcerated or those with a prior criminal record to access job training to prepare them for employment opportunities at UConn Health.

UConn Health will fill 5% of entry-level positions with previously incarcerated people in the next three years, under the the One Million Jobs Campaign by the Connecticut the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP), a civil rights organization.

“If you’re a resident of Connecticut and formerly incarcerated, who’s had trouble finding, applying, or securing a job, I’m here to let you know that #WeGotThatWork,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president, Connecticut NAACP, in a public service message. “We are partnering with great work places such as UConn Health to work toward 10,000+ positions for formerly incarcerated individuals across the state of Connecticut over the next 3-5 years,” said Esdaile in a statement to the press.

Under the collaboration, UConn Health will place people in clerical jobs, building and grounds maintenance, and surveying parking lots, said Dr. Bruce Liang, interim CEO, UConn Health, and dean of the medical school, University of Connecticut.

“Our goal is not just hiring, but also skillset training, [to] help [in] preparing for job interviews and internship opportunities,” Liang said. “So basically, creating a pathway for these formerly incarcerated individuals.” Liang said he expects UConn Health to train a “few hundred” people.

Yale New Haven-Hospital is also part of the program, and has 45 vacant positions listed.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
