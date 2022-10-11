© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Rising winter fuel costs lead to rising need for "Operation Fuel"

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 11, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT
Heating oil delivery
Portland Press Herald
/
Getty Images
Paul Sabato, a driver with Heatable, delivers oil to a home in Scarborough, Maine, on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, home heating oil prices in Connecticut are up 38% over the past year.

If that level of increase holds, it could mean higher prices on winter heating bills.

Brenda Watson is the Executive Director of "Operation Fuel," a non-profit organization that helps low income households pay to heat their homes.

She said she's already seeing more people in need of Operation Fuel's services. She also talked about why it's important that we check that $1 donation box on our fuel bills each month to help Operation Fuel help our neighbors stay warm.

