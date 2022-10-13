A UConn law professor says Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident that he can escape payment

A nearly $1-billion dollar judgement Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his harmful lies about the 2012 Newton shooting has spurred questions.

How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see?

Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid paying the full amount?

Is the verdict a blow to free speech, as Jones and his supporters suggest?

To answer these and other questions related to the Jones verdict at Superior Court in Waterbury, University of Connecticut Law Professor Sachin Pandya joined All Things Considered.