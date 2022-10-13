© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

A UConn law professor says Alex Jones shouldn't be too confident that he can escape payment

Connecticut Public Radio | By John Henry Smith
Published October 13, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT
nt092322jonesday7-5005.jpg
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media
/
Plaintiff's attorney Chris Mattei, left, questions Infowars founder Alex Jones during testimony at the Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation damages trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Conn. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

A nearly $1-billion dollar judgement Wednesday against conspiracy theory talk show host Alex Jones for his harmful lies about the 2012 Newton shooting has spurred questions.

How much of that money will the families and the FBI officer who sued Jones actually see?

Can Jones use bankruptcy to avoid paying the full amount?

Is the verdict a blow to free speech, as Jones and his supporters suggest?

To answer these and other questions related to the Jones verdict at Superior Court in Waterbury, University of Connecticut Law Professor Sachin Pandya joined All Things Considered.

John Henry Smith
John Henry Smith is Connecticut Public’s host of All Things Considered, its flagship afternoon news program. In his 20th year as a professional broadcaster, he’s covered both news and sports.
See stories by John Henry Smith

