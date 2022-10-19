© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Connecticut’s highest court hits the road to show students how the judicial system works

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published October 19, 2022 at 6:14 AM EDT
Patrick Feller
/
Flickr

The Connecticut Supreme Court is on the road Wednesday hearing two real-life cases at Eastern Connecticut State University.

It’s part of the On Circuit program that was started in 1986 to provide students, educators and residents a better understanding of the appellate process. The court program was paused for two years during the pandemic.

Rhonda Stearley-Hebert, a spokesperson for the state judicial branch, said it shows people how the justice system works more than what they see on television.

“There’s students who watched those arguments and thought that law might be something they want to pursue,” Stearley-Hebert said. “Or it solidifies their goal to become an attorney and perhaps a judge or a justice someday.”

The two cases are about police entering an apartment without a warrant, and the processing of freedom of information requests.

Attendees will be able to have a question-and-answer session with the lawyers representing both sides of the aisle before the judges make their final decisions.

“The courts go out. The justices go out to educate our future leaders, our future attorneys, our future litigants, our future jurors, that sort of thing, about what the appellate process entails and why it’s important,” Stearley-Herbert said.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Brian Scott-Smith

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content