News

Watch at 11: Funeral service for two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty

Connecticut Public Radio | By Patrick Skahill
Published October 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT

A joint funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy is set for 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed last week following a 911 call and apparent ambush by two brothers in Bristol. Both officers were posthumously promoted following their deaths.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset tonight. The flags have been at half-staff statewide since last week in rememberance of the officers.

Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
