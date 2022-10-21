Watch at 11: Funeral service for two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty

A joint funeral for Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy is set for 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

DeMonte and Hamzy were shot and killed last week following a 911 call and apparent ambush by two brothers in Bristol. Both officers were posthumously promoted following their deaths.

Gov. Ned Lamont has ordered U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to return to full-staff at sunset tonight. The flags have been at half-staff statewide since last week in rememberance of the officers.