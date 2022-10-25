© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Bridgeport police cadets begin accelerated training program

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT
Raymond Wambsgans
/
Creative Commons

Bridgeport’s police academy has changed its training policies to get cadets on the force faster. The change is in response to the department’s staffing shortages.

Cadets will now train an additional two hours each day. This will allow them to complete the program in five months instead of eight.

"It gets us through the academy in five months versus eight, which means we can have 'boots on the ground' a lot quicker," said Rebeca Garcia, acting chief.

The city police department currently has 290 officers. Garcia said they need at least 130 more.

Recent retirements and transfers have put a strain on the force. A staffing study is underway to determine the best size for the city’s police department.

The new training schedule will be implemented with the current class.

Molly Ingram

