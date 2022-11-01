A political scientist says inflation is making for a tight race in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District

With less than a week before election day, poll results from Emerson University show 5th district Democratic Congresswoman Jahana Hayes trailing Republican challenger George Logan by a percentage point.

In 2020, Hayes beat David X. Sullivan by 11 percentage points. What’s different this time around?

University of Hartford Associate Professor of Political Science Bilal Sekou points to rising consumer prices as the big difference.

Sekou also discusses what roles the 5th district's demographics and the uncommonly high national assistance Logan is receiving are playing in making this a tight race.

TRANSCRIPT

John Henry Smith

For Connecticut Public Radio, I'm John Henry Smith. We will be voting on many races next Tuesday. But the race with the most intrigue both in terms of potential impact and in terms of competitiveness is the fifth district congressional race between incumbent Democrat Jahana Hayes and Republican challenger George Logan. The latest poll by The Hill and Emerson College shows Logan with a one point lead. One man who has been paying close attention to this race is University of Hartford, associate professor of political science Bilal Sekou. He joins us now. Bilal, in 2020 Hayes beat David X. Sullivan by 11 percentage points, what is the difference this time around that has her fighting for her job?

Bilal Sekou

Hayes has this trust struggle on her hands because the economy is bad, inflation is bad. And a lot of people often in the midterm elections will punish the party that's in power. And that happens to be the Democratic Party. And Joe Biden has had some important victories over these last two years. But in the minds of voters today, it's really about the pain that they're feeling economically, that's the reality for them. And so these larger issues that are going on in the world, the fact that Europe is also struggling, especially in the UK, with inflation, and other kinds of problems just doesn't resonate in the minds of people here in Connecticut and the district.

John Henry Smith

How purposeful, do you think it was at the state GOP to run a brown person against another brown person to gain this seat?

Bilal Sekou

I think it was a really good move. And in many ways, Logan is not someone who is seen as being on the far extreme as a candidate. You know, he's someone who has at least voiced that he's pro choice. I've seen a lot of ads that he's run where he has talked about that, and also a lot of ads from outside sources. So I think the other thing that's really interesting about this race is that you have a lot of money coming from outside of the district. And it appears to be having an impact. I mean, they're hitting Hayes with some really negative ads. And at the same time, Logan is running some ads, He's emphasizing his immigrant background, He's emphasizing, of course, the problems with the economy that's going on and how that may be impacting people within the district. And so Hayes is, you know, on our heels, trying to fight back the negative ads, and also to get her message out about the role she's played in trying to bring money to the state, whether it's for infrastructure, or to deal with some of these problems that people are concerned about with regard to their pocketbook.

John Henry Smith

Is that what the outside money mostly does buy ads and ad space time?

Bilal Sekou

Well, you know, certainly for people who are already leaning towards voting for Logan, these ads just reinforce why they need to do this. It's not that the ads necessarily change minds. But of course, we live in a state where the largest, you know, group of voters in the state are unaffiliated. And so these are folks who are persuadable. If you're someone who's already a Democrat, you're probably going to vote for Hayes. For these unaffiliated voters, some of these ads may, in fact, have an impact on. Of course, if you watch any kind of television you're seeing ads ran and most of the ads I'm seeing now are no ads that deal with the fifth district. I'm not seeing many other ads, I think the National Republican Party has pretty much conceded that these other races are not winnable. And that there's Logan Hayes races, the one that they have the possibility of winning, which helps them in their sort of goal of flipping the house.

John Henry Smith

How you think the demographics of the fifth district are at play here?

Bilal Sekou

It is the you know, the district in the state that is drawn up in a way to be the most competitive district. If you look at the first district, Congressman John Larson is pretty safe. And you look at other districts where incumbents have been in office for a long period of time. And so this fifth district is the place to play with if you want to try to flip a seat here in Connecticut.

John Henry Smith

What do you think that means for turnout?

Bilal Sekou

I expect Connecticut to probably have a turnout rate that will be higher than usual. And certainly when we look nationally, we see from the early voting that's going on around the country that a lot of Americans are interested in this election. Control of the House and the Senate is in play. I think the interest has really increased among Americans and we're likely to see a real jump in turnout this year.

John Henry Smith

He is University of Hartford Associate Professor of Political Science Bilal Sekou. Thank you so much.

Bilal Sekou

Thank you.

