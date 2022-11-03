© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Crisis response team deploys in New Haven to help police with mental health calls

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 3, 2022 at 5:40 AM EDT
new_haven_skyline.jpg
versageek
/
Creative Commons

A new community crisis response team is coming to New Haven to help first responders handle certain non-violent interventions.

The pilot program, called Elm City COMPASS, will work with police, fire and emergency medical personnel.

COMPASS will provide resources for residents experiencing mental health, drug, alcohol or housing crises.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the program was inspired by a nationwide call for better crisis response after the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

“Like the name COMPASS infers, this program is designed to help insure when a 911 emergency call comes, the right person with the right skills at the right time will come to help you out,” Elicker said. “That is a big deal.”

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson thanked the team at COMPASS for bringing a new resource to the community.

“We’re excited about the police being able to give another hand out, something to people that we weren't able to do before,” Jacobson said. “So we’re excited about that, our officers are excited about it. Both of our departments are short, this is going to help us. This is going to put us in a place where we can do other things for people that we need to do. ”

The response team will include a licensed social worker and a peer recovery specialist. It will run seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the pilot phase.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags
News New England News CollaborativeLatest News
Molly Ingram

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate
Related Content