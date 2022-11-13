© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

‘A poignant reflection place:’ Memorial to Sandy Hook shooting victims quietly opens in Newtown

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jeff Cohen
Published November 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM EST
Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
The Rodriguez family Vanessa 10, Christopher 8, Irma and her husband Juan of Sandy Hook visited after church to say a prayer at the memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting as it quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut November 13, 2022.

A memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public on Sunday.

The opening comes nearly a decade after a shooting that left 20 children and six educators dead on Dec. 14, 2012.

The new memorial is beautiful and poignant, said Jenny Hubbard, whose six-year-old daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard, was killed in the shooting.

“I think it's the same thing as a cemetery, a grave site,” she said. “It gives people who choose to go there, if they want, solid ground, to have that moment of reflection and contemplate the impact on their own lives, or how it changed them.”

The new memorial also gives Newtown a place to put some of its grief, Hubbard said.

“This was not an isolated event where you just move on with your life,” she said. “Our community was impacted and the memorial, I think, is a really poignant reflection place for everybody to honor what we all lost.”

The public unveiling of a memorial will occur with no formal dedication of the site, according to the Newtown Bee. Members of the public will be invited in to honor the lives of those killed during the shooting.

Memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
The memorial to the 26 people who died during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting quietly opened to the public in Newtown, Connecticut November 13, 2022.

The Danbury NewsTimes reports a five-acre nature garden will surround the $3.7 million memorial. Families of victims will attend a private event dedicating the memorial on Riverside Road before the public opening.

As the 10th anniversary of the school shooting nears, Hubbard said she turns to another space for solace. If she wants to feel close to her daughter, she goes to the animal sanctuary established in her name.

“That's where I encounter Catherine. That's where I see her, and I feel her,” Hubbard said. “The memorial is not a place where I need to go and tap into that. I'll go up to the sanctuary. For other people, it may be the memorial.”

Connecticut Public’s Patrick Skahill contributed to this report.

News
Jeff Cohen
Jeff Cohen started in newspapers in 2001 and joined Connecticut Public in 2010, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in host. In 2017, he was named news director. Then, in 2022, he became a senior enterprise reporter.
See stories by Jeff Cohen

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate