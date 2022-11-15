CT Governor Lamont calls for an extension of the gas tax holiday and free bus service

Governor Ned Lamont Tuesday said state lawmakers should meet in special session, to extend a gas tax holiday, and enact a gradual return of the gas tax.

Without legislative action, the 25-cent per gallon tax would return on December first.

"What you probably should do is start phasing down the gas tax cut," Lamont said. "I don't think people want a 25 cent hit. So that's what we are discussing with the leadership right now, say over the next four or five months."

The Democratic governor said he also favors extending free bus service, along with the extension of the gas tax break.

Meanwhile, the Republican minority leaders of the state House and Senate say lawmakers should take up other issues in a special session.

In a statement, Senator Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, and Rep. Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, suggested adding more home heating assistance funding. They also want to stop a highway mileage tax on trucks that is scheduled to begin in January.

Lamont said additional funding for heating assistance should not be brought up during the special session. His office says the state has already received an additional $21 million in federal money for a program that helps lower-income people afford to heat their homes.

The governor is expected to meet with lawmakers from both parties later this week.

A date for a special session has yet to be set, but it would have to be scheduled before the end of this month.