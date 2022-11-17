© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

Fairfield recount gives CT House Democrats a 98th seat

By Mark Pazniokas // CTMirror.org
Published November 17, 2022 at 6:13 AM EST
Connecticut_State_Capitol.jpg
Jim Bowen
/
Creative Commons
The Connecticut state Capitol

A recount Wednesday gave Democrat Sarah Keitt of Fairfield a 10-vote victory over Republican Meghan McCloat in the 134th House District, flipping an open Republican seat and giving Democrats a 98-53 majority.

The seat is currently held by Rep. Laura Devlin, R-Fairfield, who was the nominee for lieutenant governor on the losing ticket led by the Republican gubernatorial nominee, Bob Stefanowski.

Gov. Ned Lamont carried Fairfield with 61% of the vote.

Keitt won the recount 5,143 to 5,133. Her margin of victory, however, was not the closest this year.

A recount Monday gave Democrat Chris Poulos a one-vote victory over Republican Tony Morrison in the 81st House District of Southington, flipping another open Republican seat.

Democrats made a net gain of one seat, by capturing four Republican seats and losing three seats. In the Senate, Democrats will have a 24-12 majority, also a net gain of one seat.

The new term begins in January.

