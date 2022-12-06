© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Army passes on Sikorsky bid to develop next-generation helicopter

Connecticut Public Radio | By Frankie Graziano
Published December 6, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST
Sikorsky CH-53 helicopter
Silas Stein
/
Getty Images
A Sikorsky CH-53 flies over Rottweil via Getty Images

The U.S. Army has turned down a bid from Boeing and Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft to produce a replacement for the Army’s Black Hawk helicopters and awarded a contract to Bell Textron Inc.

David Lehman, commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development, said Sikorsky will learn more in the coming days about why their bid wasn’t successful.

“Was it around technology? Are there issues around pricing? We don’t know,” Lehman said. “More information will come out and I think we will – the state and Sikorsky – be ready to win that next bid in 2024.”

Lehman said Connecticut officials are focused on a separate bid Sikorsky will make for the Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program with their Raider X prototype aircraft.

In a statement, Sikorsky and Boeing officials said they remain confident in the aircraft involved in the losing bid, which was called “DEFIANT X,” and said they will evaluate next steps after reviewing feedback from the Army.

Lehman said Sikorsky will continue to work on the Black Hawk as the transition to the new long-range assault aircraft may take 20 years.

Sikorsky, now a Lockheed Martin company, employs about 8,000 people in Connecticut.

News
Frankie Graziano
If you read any of Frankie Graziano’s previous biographies, they’d be all about his passion for sports. But times change – and he’s a family man now.
See stories by Frankie Graziano

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate