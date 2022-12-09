© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

New federal grant aims to help juvenile justice in Hartford

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jeff Cohen
Published December 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST

State and local leaders gathered in Hartford Friday to announce $1.4 million in grant funding to support juvenile justice, money that will be used to pay for personalized intervention and support for young people.

The grant comes to the city through a federal earmark. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy helped make it happen. Murphy said it was a no brainer.

“This grant is all about making sure that we understand one size doesn’t fit all,” Murphy said. “Hartford’s a small city, and so the number of kids that are in the justice system or at grave risk of falling into the justice system—it’s still a relatively manageable number of children, which means we can have individualized attention plans to these kids.”

The program will be implemented on the ground by local nonprofits that work directly with young people like the Compass Youth Collaborative and Our Piece of the Pie.

Kristina Baldwin, director of Hartford’s Department of Families, Children, Youth and Recreation says, “This is a first of its kind partnership that the city and the state have had to help identify our highest risk youth. And to really look at their individualized needs and how we can best serve them.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention.

News
Jeff Cohen
Jeff Cohen started in newspapers in 2001 and joined Connecticut Public in 2010, where he worked as a reporter and fill-in host. In 2017, he was named news director. Then, in 2022, he became a senior enterprise reporter.
See stories by Jeff Cohen

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate