A Columbine parent reflects on the decade since Sandy Hook school shooting

Ten years ago, 20 children and six adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. In the decade since, the U.S. has slowly passed more federal gun control measures. But it’s also seen many mass shootings at schools – including Parkland , Florida, and Uvalde , Texas.

Tom Mauser, who lost his son Daniel during the Columbine High School shooting in 1999, said he often gets asked if he’s surprised America continues to suffer through mass shooting after mass shooting.

“My answer is no,” Mauser said. “Why? Because it's happening out there. It's happening all around the schools. Why should it be any surprise that it happens inside the schools?

“It's a reflection of what's happening to our society.”

The U.S., a nation one study found has more guns than it has people , has struggled for years to pass any significant federal gun legislation. But some lawmakers and gun control advocates saw a glimmer of hope this year with the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act .

That law, which President Biden signed into law in June, enhances background checks , financially supports red flag laws and aims to crack down on gun trafficking. It also invests in mental health services and school safety.

Mauser said that law was a positive step. But he said it took decades for the federal government to take any significant action on guns.

He said he’s inspired that more and more young people affected by mass shootings are speaking out about gun violence and the damage it does to communities .

“My generation – the generation behind me – really kind of failed to do anything significant about this,” he said. “But the young generation can really have an impact on it.”

And as the younger generation works for gun reform, Mauser said he’ll continue his advocacy – wearing his son’s shoes as he does it.

“When we were clearing out some of Daniel’s effects, I found out he had the same shoe size as me,” Mauser said. “It was very symbolic that I would wear his shoes and do what I think he would want me to do.

“I only do it when I'm doing public speaking,” Mauser said. “Because I want the shoes to last for a long time – be able to pass them on to my children and grandchildren. I think it's really important to do things in honor of your child, if it can provide some direction and provide some additional purpose in your life.”