News

Connecticut Children’s opens $8 million specialty care center in Fairfield County

Connecticut Public Radio | By Sujata Srinivasan
Published December 15, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
Connecticut Children's Medical Center
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.

Hartford-based Connecticut Children’s hospital opened a 30,000 square foot specialty care center in Westport.

“Families in Fairfield County can take comfort knowing there’s no need to drive long distances to see our board-certified pediatric specialists,” said Jim Shmerling, president and CEO of Connecticut Children’s. “Their child’s medical needs can be met right here in Westport.”

The $8 million facility will be staffed by 50 doctors, nurses, therapists and technicians, and is the “largest, multi-specialty care center within our ambulatory network,” said Matthew Farr, vice president of ambulatory operations.

The site will bring more than 20 of the health system’s specialties – including cardiology, oncology, and orthopedics – under one roof, and includes exam and procedure rooms, outpatient infusion center, imaging services, speech, occupational and physical therapy, EEG and echocardiogram and casting room.

“The overhead in the hospital setting is very significant,” Farr said. “We’ve had tremendous success with our satellites in Glastonbury and Farmington [and the rest of the state]. Our approach is to avoid having patients and families rely on coming to the hospital for care. Obviously the hospital is the place for emergency visits, for inpatient services, some surgical procedures. That model has been proven to be effective for us and profitable for us out in our communities.”

The cost differential for patient care at an ambulatory versus hospital setting is upwards of 20 percent, Farr said.

Connecticut Children’s has 17 ambulatory centers in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts.

Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is a Senior Producer for 'Where We Live,' the flagship news-based, call-in talk show from Connecticut Public Radio, featuring deep dives at the intersection of data-driven narrative and investigative long-form journalism. She's also an editor for the Connecticut Public newsroom.
