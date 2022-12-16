What was life like in New Haven, 1822? This new exhibit offers an overview.

New Haven, like so many northeastern cities, has changed dramatically since it was settled in the mid-17th century.

Industrialization, urban redevelopment, and the nation’s highway system all had a place in changing the appearance of the Elm City through the centuries.

Now, a new exhibit at the New Haven Museum offers a glimpse into what New Haven was like 200 years ago.

In “Point of Departure: New Haven 1822,” the entire city is buzzing because a group of Protestant missionaries from New England are in town, preparing for a long journey to the Sandwich Islands (known now as Hawaii).

“It was an important event at the time, because religion was important,” said Sandra Markham, archivist, and curator of the exhibit. “When an effort like this took place, the churches were involved and they were asking for community support, so the people were involved. Obviously, the school (Yale University) had a buy-in because they were training people to be missionaries. The merchants had a buy-in because they were all members of the churches. So, it would have been a community effort.”

The missionaries had planned to leave from Boston, but when their vessel was delayed, they became concerned that their window of time to make the arduous, 6-month journey around Cape Horn into the Pacific Ocean was closing. Instead of waiting in Boston, they opted instead to depart from the port of New Haven, on the whaling vessel Thames.

1 of 5 — Tontine Hotel, c. 1840, Yale University Art Gallery Tontine Hotel, c. 1840, Yale University Art Gallery The New Haven Museum 2 of 5 — New-Haven Chronicle, 1786, New Haven Museum New-Haven Chronicle, 1786, New Haven Museum The New Haven Museum 3 of 5 — Plan of the City of New Haven, 1825, New Haven Museum Plan of the City of New Haven, 1825, New Haven Museum New Haven Museum 4 of 5 — Anthony St. John Baker, New Haven from the West Mountain, 1821, Beinecke Library Anthony St. John Baker, New Haven from the West Mountain, 1821, Beinecke Library New Haven Museum 5 of 5 — Amos Doolittle, Plan of New Haven, 1824, New Haven Museum Amos Doolittle, Plan of New Haven, 1824, New Haven Museum The New Haven Museum

In the exhibit, guests see New Haven through the eyes of the visiting missionaries - what they saw in the Elm City, and what they may have done during their brief stay. Through newspaper articles of the day, as well as lithographs, etchings, books, and other materials, the plight of the missionaries, and their stay in New Haven are well documented.

Take, for instance, John Warner Barber’s 1822 lithograph, “Departure of the Missionaries,” which depicts the 14 missionaries departing Tomlinson’s Wharf amid a throng of well wishers. The print on display in the exhibit corroborates first hand accounts of their send-off.

“When the missionaries left, apparently the entire town processed down to Tomlinson’s Wharf,” Markham said. “On the wharf they sang songs, and they had a religious service.”

The Thames successfully dropped the missionaries off in Hawaii before heading to whaling spots in the South Pacific. The exhibit also follows some of the missionaries in the years after their voyage from New Haven. One missionary actually settled in New Haven in her later years, after decades in Hawaii.

“Point of Departure: New Haven 1822” runs through May 6 at the New Haven Museum.