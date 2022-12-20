More holiday travel is expected just as a storm and colder temperatures will hit CT

An estimated 113 million people will be traveling nationwide for the holidays this year. That’s according to Fran Mayko of AAA Northeast. A 3% increase over last year.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a large storm stretching from the Midwest to the Atlantic Thursday, Dec. 22 through most of Friday, Dec. 23. It’s expected to bring significant impacts, including strong winds, heavy rains, and potential coastal flooding. And following that storm system is anticipated some of the coldest temperatures of the season over the holiday weekend.

This extreme weather will be one wildcard for road trips this weekend, influencing when people will chose to travel. Other factors include the holidays fall on a Sunday, allowing for longer vacations. Another being that more people are able to work remotely now, allowing flexibility with travel plans.

AAA statistics estimate that 90% of Americans will be driving, 6% flying, and the remaining taking other modes of transportation like trains or cruises.

“What we do suggest people to do, whether they’re taking a car, a flight, a boat, whatever, just pack your patience because we, as Americans, are traveling. Our numbers are a lot higher than last year, we’re getting up there and we’re gonna go-go-go.”

Mayko also says that the least traveled days will be the actual holidays - Christmas Day, New Years Eve, and New Years Day. She suggests, if possible, avoiding travel on Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2 when travel is expected to be highest.