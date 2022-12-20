© 2022 Connecticut Public

News

No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST
NCAA Tournament Round 1
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma speaks at a press conference before practice for the NCAA Tournament Round 1 game at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut March 18, 2022.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women's coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.

The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he'll be away from the team through the weekend.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”

Auriemma's mother died on Dec. 8.

Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn't at the helm, including an 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.

The Associated Press

