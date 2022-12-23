© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Report: No widespread issue with public building foundations

Connecticut Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A review of concrete foundations of public buildings in northeastern Connecticut, including schools and fire stations, has found no widespread deterioration problems like what's plagued hundreds of residential homeowners.

Out of 100 structures surveyed, only a handful showed signs of damage caused by an iron sulfide known as pyrrhotite, which causes concrete to crack and break gradually as it becomes exposed to water and oxygen. Material containing pyrrhotite has been traced to a Willington quarry used between 1983 and 2015.

“Nothing was revealed through our research that would point to a widespread, pervasive, and visibly verifiable pyrrhotite infection problem in non-residential public use buildings in the northeast corner of Connecticut,” wrote Michael Maglaras, superintendent of the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Co. Inc, an insurance company which was created by the General Assembly to oversee a state homeowners assistance program. The organization was tasked by lawmakers last year to determine the extent of the problem in non-residential buildings.

The report, posted Monday by the company, notes how the placement of non-residential concrete differs from residential projects and is often subject to higher quality control standards.

It also noted that owners of commercial buildings in the region were uncooperative with the study.

News
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press

Stand up for civility

This news story is funded in large part by Connecticut Public’s Members — listeners, viewers, and readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

We hope their support inspires you to donate so that we can continue telling stories that inform, educate, and inspire you and your neighbors. As a community-supported public media service, Connecticut Public has relied on donor support for more than 50 years.

Your donation today will allow us to continue this work on your behalf. Give today at any amount and join the 50,000 members who are building a better—and more civil—Connecticut to live, work, and play.

Donate