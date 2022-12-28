WATCH: The Perfect Vision | Blind Ice Hockey In Connecticut

Keith Haley and Sietska Morgan are both legally blind. Yet they don't let that disable their lives.

“Most people are like, How is that possible? How can blind people play hockey?” – Sietska Morgan

Their shared passion of playing blind ice hockey on 'The Hartford Braillers' brought them together. They soon discovered other shared interests as well. Such as cooking, craft beer, and the general sense of adventure.

There are a few modifications to blind ice hockey. One being that the puck is larger than standard and is made of metal. It also contains ball bearings inside. This creates a sound that mimics one of a cow bell as the puck moves across the ice, and helps players track it audibly. Other modifications include shorter nets, a clean pass whistle (for goalies to expect a shot attempt), and yellow jerseys instead of white.

“Being that my vision disability is Glaucoma, I have no peripheral vision. I don’t see left, right, up, or down. And Sietska doesn’t see straight ahead, with her Stargardt’s disease. So she can see peripheral. When you look at our vision disabilities and put them together, I like to say… We have the perfect vision.” – Keith Haley

While Keith says the sport of blind ice hockey has grown significantly in the past 5 years, their goal is to make it a Paralympic sport. However the criteria has been challenging for them to meet. 8 countries are required as well as 7 years of advanced notice prior to the next Paralympic Games.

“As far as I’ve seen in my life, it’s more than just a sport. It really brings people together and it’s like a whole other family.” – Sietska Morgan

Video by Dave Wurtzel and Mark Mirko

