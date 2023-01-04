As Lamont enters second term, lawmakers gear up to tackle taxes, housing issues in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday is being sworn in for his second term in office. The governor is set to deliver his state of the state address at 1 p.m., where he’ll outline his objectives for this year’s legislative session.

For Republicans and Democrats, the list of legislative priorities is long: tackling the high cost of healthcare, energy and housing are important issues for both parties.

Lawmakers are also talking about cutting the state’s income tax.

“I know that the governor has proposed this, and it would also give people at the lower end a tax break, but maybe not necessarily at the higher ends,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said.

But Kelly’s Democratic counterpart Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) said any further tax cuts must be done responsibly.

“We delivered over $600 million [in] tax cuts for the residents of the state of Connecticut,” Duff said, noting Democrats want the state to “continue to pay down our pension debt. And we fund services in a way that needs to be funded to keep our state moving.”

Lawmakers have until June 7 to hammer out any new tax cuts.

Affordable housing is also seen by both parties as a major roadblock in growing Connecticut’s economy.

Duff said it's in every town's best interest to build housing in which recent college graduates, senior citizens and the lower middle-class can afford.

“We will lose people … our economy will stagnate at our own peril, if we don't address affordable housing,” Duff said.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, Connecticut has one of the highest costs of living in the country.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said housing is a complex issue with many competing interests. The Republican said one solution might be in what the state already has.

“We also need to look at the existing housing stocks that we have, and start looking at ways to change the definition of how we define affordable housing and make it so that some of the existing housing could be improved and rehabilitated,” Kelly said.

Capitol building reopens to the public

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol Building in Hartford is fully open to the public as Connecticut’s General Assembly opened its 2023 regular session Wednesday morning.

Duff said the first day is always exciting and fun, like the first day of school.

“Everybody's kind of dressed up. It's a happy day. People bring up their friends and family. it just reminds you of how honored and privileged we are to be sitting where we're sitting at the state capitol,” Duff said.

Rank-and-file lawmakers will make an annual salary of $40,000, up from $28,000 per year. Senators and representatives in leadership posts earn more.